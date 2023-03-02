Don’t miss an episode of AFHS? Find out what the age difference is between the actors who play Felix Panduro Panduro and zulimar rodriguez in the endearing series “Al fondo hay sitio”.

One of the new couples in “Al fondo hay sitio” is the one formed between Zulimar and Felix. The entry of the Venezuelan has generated a new illusion for the guachimán of The New Hillswho will forget his loving past with ‘Theresa’. In real life, Liz Mariana Godoy and Carlos Solanothe actors who play these charactersare similar in age to their characters and you can see the difference in age between them.

How old is ‘Zulimar Rodríguez’ in real life?

The new character played by Liz Mariana Godoy It has been one of the novelties of the series. Although the character does not have a known age, in real life, the one born in Trujillo (Venezuela) he July 19, 1992 has 30 years in real life. She studied in her country Criminology and she resigned when she was forced to create false criminal profiles against opponents of the Venezuelan government, as she recounted in an interview on the channel YouTube Trujillanos in the World.

How old is ‘Félix Panduro’ in real life?

The beloved guachimán of The New Hills Is interpreted by Carlos Solano. The actor was born on September 9, 1975so you have 47 years. However, for that age she has not had a long acting career, since He just made his acting debut at 29. While in “AFHS” achieved notoriety, has not received important roles, except for the character of Víctor Calahua in the film “Utopia”.

How many years does ‘Félix Panduro’ take ‘Zulimar’ in real life?

In the series, neither of the two characters has a defined age. In real life, the popular ‘Felix Panduro’ is 47 years old, while Zulimar is only 30 years old. It follows that both have a difference of 17 years.