Zelensky’s speech came just hours after the Ukrainian military leadership announced that Russian forces were advancing near the main city of Bakhmut in the east of the country, which is being targeted by pro-Moscow forces with massive attacks.

Heated battles

Zelinsky confirmed on Tuesday evening that “the battles continue to rage” in the vicinity of Bakhmut.

In his daily evening video message, Zelensky pointed out, “The biggest difficulties are, as before, in Bakhmut. Russia does not count its men at all, it sends them to attack our positions non-stop. The battles are constantly raging.”

And the Ukrainian ground forces had announced the dispatch of additional reinforcements in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region to repel the attempts of the Russian forces to control the city.

Attacks on Russian lands

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it did not believe the version of Ukraine’s presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, who said that Kiev was not launching attacks on Russian soil.

On Tuesday, Russian officials announced that Ukraine had attempted to launch a series of drone attacks on Russian territory.

According to the British newspaper, The Guardian, quoting Russian officials, a military drone attempted to attack a gas facility near the capital, Moscow, on Tuesday.

The Guardian wrote that photographs of the wreckage documented at the site of the attack showed signs that the march was manufactured in Ukraine.

This offensive attempt was described as rare, because it targeted a point in the Russian interior, hundreds of miles away from the border with Ukraine.

This attempt is added to another series of Ukrainian attempts to carry out attacks in at least four Russian regions, using drones.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobiev, confirmed that the march took place in the town of “Gobastovo” near the capital, and its aim was to damage civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian target was a state-owned energy company, Gazprom, a gas station located just 50 miles southeast of the Kremlin.