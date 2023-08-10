After introducing her to her family in ‘There’s Room at the Bottom’, Joel invited Patty to stay for lunch and that’s when ‘Charo’ took the opportunity to ask her to help him prepare lunch. At that moment, the Gonzales family began to talk about the new love interest of the ‘Boy with a Fish Face’, who hopes to settle down this time and probably start a family in the future.

However, problems did not take long to appear when ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ mentioned the lovers that Joel had: Fernanda de las Casas, Cayetana and Macarena. This reached the ears of Patty, who —very upset— told her new boyfriend to go and talk elsewhere. Outside the house, the young delivery girl made a scene of jealousy for said list, for which he only defended himself by saying that “everyone has their past.” Unfortunately this was not enough for her partner, who left upset about what happened.

#room #background #Patty #Joel #jealous #scene #reminds #romance #Macarena