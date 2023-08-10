Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio59 years old and second in intention to vote, according to the latest poll, was assassinated this Wednesday, President Guillermo Lasso reported, noting that “organized crime has come a long way.”

Villavicencio, from the Centro Construye movement and who at the beginning of August denounced threats against him and his campaign team, died when he was attacked with a bullet when leaving a coliseum in the north of Quito after leading a rally.

Past days, Villavicencio mentioned that he had received death threats from alias Fito, head of the criminal and drug trafficking group Los Choneros..

“Several militants from my campaign in Manabí have received a visit from emissaries of alias Fito, to tell them that if I keep mentioning him and mentioning Los Choneros they are going to break me,” he denounced.

Ecuador has suffered an onslaught of crime linked to drug trafficking in recent years, which almost doubled the homicide rate between 2021 and 2022, when there were 25 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

Like the other candidates, who this Wednesday expressed their dismay and indignation at the murder of their rival, Villavicencio placed security as his priority objective, agreeing that it had to be assumed with a “strong hand”.

The presidential candidate was leaving an electoral rally at a school in Quito. Photo: Twitter @EmergenciasEc

“Ecuador is a country that is kidnapped by cocaine mafias, illegal mining and corruption. We have to subdue these mafias linked to the political mafia,” said the late candidate in one of his last interviews offered to ecuavisa.

And it is that, according to the academic of the Universidad del Rosario Mauricio Jaramillo, although Ecuador is used to institutional fragility, which led it to have three presidents in one night in 1997, what is worrying at the moment is the level of crime. “That is what is truly new. We had not seen a presidential replacement with such a level of blood,” Jaramillo said..

Villavicencio was one of eight presidential candidates for the early general elections to be held on August 20.

The journalist and former member of the National Assembly dissolved by Lasso in May, when he announced the electoral advance, appeared second in the intention to vote with 13.5 percent, behind the lawyer Luisa González (26%), the only woman in the running and related to former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), according to the most recent Cedatos survey.

Forensic experts work in the area where the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio was murdered today, in Quito (Ecuador).

“This catastrophic scenario occurs in the midst of anticipated presidential and legislative elections in which the new government will have no room for improvisation,” warned Carolina Andrade, a security analyst.

For her part, Laura Lizarazo, a senior analyst at Control Risks, assured that this event has “unprecedented” scope. “Citizens are going to go to the polls with high levels of apathy and distrust. Nearly 60% of Ecuadorians are not clear about the date of the elections or who the formulas are or that popular consultations are held on that day. There is a high level of attrition due to the very high levels of insecurity, ”he explained.

Fernando Alcibiades Villavicencio Valencia was born on October 11, 1963, in the province of Chimborazo, Ecuador. He studied journalism and social communication at the Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia and after starting his career at the state-owned company Petroecuador, as a union leader, he worked as a journalist.

One of his investigations brought former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) to the bench when he uncovered a bribery scheme that put the former president and his government officials on the ropes. For this case, Correa, who is a refugee in Belgium and whom Villavicencio referred to as “the fugitive”, was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison. His investigations earned him two prison orders.

The candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio.

In 2014, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) granted him precautionary measures after being sentenced to 18 months in jail for insulting Correa. On that occasion, he hid in the Amazon jungle to avoid serving his sentence. Two years later, a judge ordered his imprisonment for allegedly revealing classified information with hacked emails to the Correa administration.

So, he took refuge in Lima until 2017 when he returned to the country under the government of Lenín Moreno (2017-2021).

As president of the legislative Oversight Commission, Villavicencio continued to denounce cases of corruption.

The violence that tarnishes Ecuador also ended this Wednesday with the life of the alleged suspect of murdering Villavicencio. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, The subject died on Wednesday night after a crossfire with security personnel without giving further details about the situation. “The Police proceed with the removal of the body,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office.

For now, President Lasso summoned the Security Cabinet to the presidential headquarters, as well as the heads of state agencies such as the highest National Court of Justice to “deal with this fact that has dismayed the country.”

The doctor Carlos Figueroa, a friend of the victim and who was with him at the time of the attack, told the press that during the attack there were about 30 shots. The police caused a controlled explosion at the site of the attack, where there was apparently a bomb.

At least nine other people were injured in the attack, according to the Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office. The injured are part of those attending the rally that Villavicencio held in a coliseum in a busy and central area of ​​Quito.

The worst security crisis in its history

The assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio occurs at a time when the country is suffering the worst security crisis and violence from organized crime in its history due to the actions of criminal gangs.

Multiple reports of murders, massacres, extortions, attacks with explosives, among other crimes, are reproduced daily in that country, which have sown terror among Ecuadorians who have suffered this type of violent act for a little over two years.

Soldiers watch prisoners during an operation at the Litoral Penitentiary. See also Sultan Al Qasimi directs to maintain the scholarships granted to the children of former employees at the University of Sharjah

In previous weeks, This escalation of violence also claimed the lives of the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, and of a candidate for assembly in the northern province of Esmeraldas..

Ecuador closed 2022 with the highest rate of violent deaths in its history, registering 25.32 per 100,000 inhabitants, the vast majority associated, according to the Government, to organized crime and drug trafficking, which has gained strength on the coast and it has turned the ports into great springboards for cocaine reaching Europe and North America.

For the jurist Ramiro García, “the lack of opportunities due to the high unemployment rate, the lack of education, the limited infrastructure, corruption and the geographical situation of Ecuador that has facilitated drug trafficking are elements that have contributed to the increase of violence and insecurity. This is a reissue of the Medellín of the 90s. Organized crime groups determined to break a weak and indolent State.

This year the security crisis has not let up. Police statistics revealed in mid-July that between January and June of this year there were 3,513 murders, which means an increase of 58 percent compared to 2022..

Thus, the death rate for this year is already at 20, with a tendency to grow, with which it is estimated that by the end of 2023 it would close at 40 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, which would place Ecuador as the most violent country in the region.

In that sense, The first challenge that the next president will have will be to stop the flow of drug trafficking through Ecuadorian territorywhose dimension is evidenced by the 201 tons seized during 2022, a figure that will be exceeded this year, according to projections.

Fighting micro-trafficking, stopping extortion and controlling prisons, currently in the hands of drug-criminal groups, will be other challenges.

