Season 10 “In the background there is room” is showing us the aftermath of Noche Buena in Las Nuevas Lomas and it is not for less considering the serious events that happened in the Maldini-Montalbán house. Back then, Diego became ‘the Grinch’ after exploding in anger, humiliating Cristóbal and ruining Christmas for his entire family.

Days later, Diego decided to open his son’s gift and couldn’t help but cry when he discovered that it was the toy he always wanted as a child. Finally, he approaches his two children to apologize for his behavior and promises that he will change from now on. VIDEO: America TV