The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced that genetic tests showed the detection of the “XBB.1.5” mutant, which belongs to a subgroup of the “Omicron” coronavirus mutant, according to Okaz.
The Ministry stated that the indicators of the epidemiological situation in the country are witnessing stability, calling for the need to adhere to the prevention guidelines, especially in light of the preliminary information regarding the ease of transmission of this mutant, which was discovered according to genetic analyzes in more than 30 countries around the world since the beginning of its monitoring last October.
And she stressed that the emergence of such mutations is expected and does not cause concern, as she advised the importance of covering the mouth and nose in closed crowded places and within therapeutic health institutions, and not mixing with others in the event of symptoms or signs of disease appearing, with the need to persevere and complete the prescribed doses of the Corona vaccine. Vaccination for seasonal influenza and pneumonia.
