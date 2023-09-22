In the recent chapters of ‘At the bottom there is room’, ‘Jimmy’ has been having a bad time at the Maldini Corporation, since Remo, Alessia’s ex-lover, started working there and has done everything to make his life impossible, even , invited him to an executive lunch just to humiliate him, because he couldn’t pay the bill.

Faced with so many humiliations, ‘Charo’s’ son did not stay still and confronted Remo in the middle of the Corporation, which was an own goal for ‘Jimmy’, since the young executive took advantage of the opportunity to exaggerate the facts and put together a plot that made Let Alessia’s lover be fired.

