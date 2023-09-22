Weather | Summer’s warm day for a large part of Finland – rain coming for the weekend

The temperature can rise to 22 degrees in southern Finland on Friday.

The summer one warm weather is coming to a large part of Finland on Friday, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Even in the Northeast, the temperatures can reach 20 degrees, and in the southern parts of the country, the meter reading can rise to 22 degrees.

In the cloudy northern parts of Lapland, the meter reading may drop to around five degrees Celsius during the day on Friday.

The temperatures at the end of September are now exceptionally high from the north of Tampere to the southern border of Lapland. Behind the summer breeze that continues to this day are a warm southern air flow and sunny, cloudy weather.

Today, we only get rain on Lapland’s border with Sweden, even there it is partly drizzling.

However, the weather today is quite windy both on land and at sea.

On the weekend let’s return to more autumnal conditions.

A rain zone moving from west to east is sweeping across the country on Saturday. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, it seems that another area of ​​rain will arrive in Finland on Sunday, which will also arrive from the west.