Finally, the preview of what will happen in the chapter 244 of “At the bottom there is room“. The week before, fans of the series were left with the news that Jimmy and Alessia will travel to Spain together. On the other hand, ‘Pepe’ announced that he is the father of ‘Happy’, so the Gonzales welcomed him with However, a member of the family does not want this happiness to be darkened by the sad departure of the youngest of its members, which is why he will try to prevent Jimmy I managed to board the plane.

Will Jimmy and Alessia be able to go ahead with their travel plans?

During the advance, it can be seen that Jimmy says goodbye to his family and leaves together with Alessia to him airport In a taxi. However, when they are going through boarding controls, the officers approach them and ask them to come with them to check their bags. Therefore, it is very likely that in today’s episode we will see that the plans of the young couple are interrupted.

Who will try to prevent Jimmy and Alessia’s trip?

After presenting his son, ‘Pepe’ is very excited about the meeting and he doesn’t want his family to be separated, so he hatches a dangerous plan. Together with his compadre, they enter Jimmy’s room while he is packing his suitcases and they give him a package telling him that they should take it to a friend. The young man is innocent and accepts it, so he puts it in his backpack and leaves.

‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ deliver a package to Jimmy to prevent his trip in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV See also What was the exclusive school where María Pía Copello studied and what career did she follow?

For this reason, at the airport, young people are intervened and their plans to travel and be happy in Spain could be cut short by the unfair and selfish actions of their uncle ‘Pepe’.

When will chapter 244 of “Al fondo hay sitio” be broadcast?

The famous soap opera “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on América TV, immediately after “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. If you are outside of Peru, you can follow production at the following times.