The Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia has put a US citizen on the wanted list, against whom a criminal case was initiated on the fact of the murder of a 23-year-old Russian woman in Yerevan. About this on Monday, June 19, reported press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

According to the department, her mother reported the missing girl on June 6, stating that two days earlier, on June 4, her daughter flew to Yerevan from Moscow to meet with a man she knew and stopped communicating.

On June 15, law enforcement officers found the naked and mutilated body of a girl with hematomas in the forest near the Dilijan-Yerevan highway. According to preliminary data, death was the result of a traumatic brain injury.

A forensic medical examination of the body has been scheduled.

According to the press service of the UK, the girl flew to Yerevan and left the airport in a car with Georgian numbers, driven by a 33-year-old US citizen. They drove to a restaurant and then to a guest house rented by a man. After that, the connection with the Russian woman disappeared.

“It has been established that the murder <…>, apparently, was committed by this person, who is a US citizen, and the reason was jealousy and strained personal relationships,” the UK said.

After the murder, the suspect left for Georgia in a rented car, after which he went to Turkey by plane.

The Russian woman and the American had a romantic relationship in the past, the investigation noted, but in 2020 the couple broke up due to jealousy and constant control by the man. Since that time, the American, in an attempt to return the relationship, constantly threatened the girl and her new partner. For the final showdown, he invited the girl to Yerevan, paying her a round-trip ticket to Moscow.

