The chef reappeared! In ‘At the bottom there is room’, we didn’t know anything about Diego Montalban after what Francesca Maldini he kicked him out of his life. However, it seems that he kept in touch with ‘koky’, who is now his only friend and contact who lives in The New Hills. During their meeting, Diego revealed everything he told him Claudia Plains when he went to see her in jail and, also, that he is willing to get ‘Fran’ back.

Therefore, when he returned to the hotel where he is staying, he decided to call Francesca to try to talk to her and try his luck in order to reach her heart again. However, not everything went according to plan, since the ‘Noni’ He didn’t even answer the phone after seeing that it was an unknown number.

