He irregular migratory flow from Central America, especially Guatemala and Honduras, to USA has increased in recent months, said Thursday the spokesman for the US Department of Security, Luis Miranda, who asked the population not to expose themselves to human traffickers.

In a virtual press conference with Honduran journalists, the Principal Deputy Undersecretary for Communications of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), pointed out that his country is “making several flights (with deportees) weekly at all Central America” because in the last three months there has been “an increase in migration of Honduras and Guatemala“.

He pointed out that in the last two months around “30,000 people” have arrived at the US border, 60% of them did so in family groups, which reflects that criminal organizations are looking to “take advantage of people by telling families that it is time to travel”.

Miranda stressed the importance of reduce the flow of people trying to reach the United States illegallyand lamented that many of them are “believing the lies of criminals, smugglers, coyotes.”

Traffickers tell people that “this is the time to travel” and that if they travel as a family “they will not be deported, which is not true.”indicated the official, who asked the migrants “not to expose themselves to putting themselves in the hands of criminal organizations.”

“The coyotes put people in danger,” said Miranda, who affirmed that irregular migration is controlled by “cartels” that “are carrying out violence, extortion, kidnappings, abuses and problems of all kinds” against the migrants.

Migrants wait to be processed by US Border Patrol agents after crossing illegally into the US, in Yuma, Arizona.

He also assured that for these organizations migration “is a business, they are not looking to help someone get to the United Statesthey are looking for how they can extort them and squeeze them as much as they can”, a situation that “endangers” the migrants.

After the end of the validity of Title 42 today, the US deported “more than 85,000 people”, including Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to Mexico, said Miranda, who warned that those who enter the United States illegally they run the risk of “being banned from entering” that country for more than five years.

He added that the US treats the issue of migration in a “responsible, humane and cooperative” manner, which is why it is doing “a lot” to expand the “legal channels”, and recalled that his country assigned “more than 65,000 additional visas for temporary workers and non-agricultural sectors for this year”.

At least 20,000 of the additional visas were assigned to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

“We work with our allies throughout the hemisphere to address the (immigration) issue in a responsible manner by applying our laws, but to do so, of course, in a humanitarian manner and that recognizes that in certain cases we have to expand legal avenues.” , Miranda narrowed.

EFE