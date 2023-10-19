‘At the bottom there is room’ will enter a moment of tension in its chapter 329 after Alessia finds ‘Jimmy’ and Dolores kissing in a bathroom. Given that, she won’t be able to stand her jealousy and will grab her ex’s new girlfriend by the hair. On the other hand, Francesca will not tolerate Diego confronting her at her house, telling her that Luigi is only with her for her money, so the Maldini matriarch kisses the Italian in front of her ex-husband. The América TV series continues to surprise viewers in its 10th season.

If you want to know what will happen to these couples of ‘There is room at the bottom’ and if the young Montalbán will tell July everything, keep reading our complete and detailed guide with all the information about the series.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 329 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 329 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

‘There is room 10 at the back’ will premiere its chapter 329 TODAY, Wednesday, October 18, 2023. According to the preview of this new episode, Alessia hears strange noises in the bathroom, so she goes to see what is happening and is surprised that ‘Jimmy’ and Dolores are They were kissing. Upon finding them, Alessia’s ex tells her that she should let them have a moment of privacy. In response, Diego Montalbán’s daughter grabs her by the hair and the fight begins. On the other hand, Francesca kisses Luigi in front of the chef and Claudio at the Maldini house.

What time does ‘There is room at the bottom’, chapter 329?

Episode 329 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ It can be seen from 8.40 pm (Peruvian time). If you follow the América TV series outside the national territory and do not want to miss this exciting episode, here we leave you the schedules for other Latin American countries and Spain:

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States (Pacific)

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Chile

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

‘Jimmy’ and Dolores, after their first kiss, decided to start getting to know each other. Photo: América TV

What TV channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

The Peruvian channel in charge of broadcasting season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ is America TV in its prime time, Monday through Friday. Below, we leave you a list with the numbers in which you can tune in to the famous series according to the operator you have contracted:

DIRECTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ It is available ONLINE and for FREE, since America TV offers the option to watch it LIVE from its official website and its América TV GO application, which you can download on any device. On this platform, you will also find all the chapters of the previous installments of the series.