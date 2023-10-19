Football | Saudi Arabia now wants a women’s World Cup tournament – the national team has not played in any tournament

The technical director of the Saudi women’s national team would like the World Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2035.

Saudi Arabia craves sporting events at an accelerating pace. Now the Middle Eastern country is interested in organizing the 2035 Women’s World Cup, says BBC.

Just a short time ago, Saudi Arabia announced that they will bid for the 2034 Men’s World Cup.

“I believe in a bright future [naisten ja tyttöjen pelaamiseen Saudi-Arabiassa]”, said the technical director of the Saudi Arabian women’s team Monika Staab at an event organized in Britain.

Saudi Arabia is accused of trampling on human rights and homosexual relations are illegal. The position of women in the country is also subject to criticism. When the International Football Federation (FIFA) had accepted the Saudi Arabian Tourism Agency as a sponsor of last summer’s Women’s World Cup, it was criticized by the organizing countries Australia and New Zealand – eventually the sponsorship relationship was cancelled.

Saudi Arabia is also applying for the women’s Asian football championship tournament for 2026. Australia has also submitted an application.

of Saudi Arabia the women’s national team was established in 2022, but has not played in any official tournament. The head coach of the national team is Finnish Rosa Lappi-Seppälä. In the Fifa ranking, Saudi Arabia is 172nd.

“Factor [urheiluväellemme], that it takes time to get to the World Cup. We are preparing our team for this level,” said Staab.