It goes from bad to worse. In the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’, Diego He was willing to raise his career as a chef, so he started his ‘Montalbán Experience’, which he described as a trip around Peru with its diverse flavors that have a little bit of each region of our vast country. His plan even went further, since he planned to start a select restaurant in his own house, where a limited number of diners would attend.

To begin, he invited an expert in the world of gastronomy, who was willing to be the first to enjoy this sensory experience. However, everything went wrong, since the ‘Montalbán Experience’ It turned out to be a disaster, since he saw Francesca through his window and was very upset. This was in bad taste for the customer, who strongly disapproved of the dish and published his opinion on social networks, which marked the death of the career of Cristóbal and Alessia’s father.