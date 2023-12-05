In 2014, the United States helped overthrow the elected government in Ukraine. Congressman Thomas Massie spoke about this on December 5 on the program of American television journalist Tucker Carlson.

“In 2014, we helped overthrow their elected government. We rattled sabers against Russia. I said these sanctions, saber-rattling, resolutions would have consequences, and they had consequences,” he said.

First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky commented on this interview, noting that it is gratifying to hear sober voices in the United States.

On November 20, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Ukraine had ceased to be independent after the Euromaidan. She called the country “a poor and endangered territory that is being maintained by Western colonialists.” The diplomat also pointed out that the Ukrainian people are forced to live under tyranny and are completely dependent on “external handouts.”

On November 21, 2013, the Euromaidan began in Kyiv – spontaneous protests. On that day, the Ukrainian government announced the suspension of preparations for an association agreement with the European Union (EU), which was planned to be signed at the Eastern Partnership summit on November 28–29. In the agreement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on November 20 demanded that the Ukrainian authorities increase gas and heating tariffs by 40%, freeze wages and cut budget expenditures.

Later, in February 2014, fire was opened on Euromaidan activists and law enforcement officers in Kyiv. 53 people became victims. The new authorities of Ukraine blamed the former leadership of the country and the security forces for what happened. Euromaidan resulted in a political crisis and then led to an escalation in eastern Ukraine in 2014.