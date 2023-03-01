Laury Marriaga She is the woman the whole country has talked about in the last week, due to her supposed relationship with the Vallenato artist Poncho Zuleta.

And although everything indicated that the link was real, last Sunday it was learned that his photographs and videos were part of a campaign of expectation for the release of the song ‘La Frunita.

Now, after that information, Daniel Machacón appeared, the real couple of Marriaga, ex-volante of the Colombia U-20 National Team in the World Cup of the category in 2005.

His answer: correct.

(You can read: Piqué’s environment explodes and contradicts Shakira with everything: “They have gotten along fatally”).

The royal couple of ‘Frunita’ appears

The vallenato artist and his ‘false girlfriend’. Photo: Instagram: Poncho Zuleta

Daniel Machacón, formerly of Junior and who has his own star in the shark team’s champions window, won a title (2004-II championship) dressed in rojiblanco.

His past as a soccer player is well remembered in Barranquilla, the city from which he appeared in a video chatting with Marriaga and Zuleta.

In the recording, Zuleta and his partner thank him for staying calm in the face of the media impact of the campaign for the artist’s new release.

Given this, it is possible to see in the clip the tranquility of Machacón and the show of support for his partner for what he has experienced.

With a smile, Machacón congratulates Marriaga.

Then, she thanks him for his support with a heartfelt message:

“Here the crack is you. I thought I was very strong mentally until you hugged me and told me: ‘it’s almost over’. Thank you for telling me to stop reading comments, that you knew who I was”she wrote to him through social networks.

While many criticize them, they enjoy the moment.

“Thank you my love, there is no Toyota here, but we are growing together”she mentioned, alluding to the supposed gift that Zuleta had given her during their ‘relationship’.

More news

SPORTS

*With Soccer