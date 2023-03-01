TikTok has presented new functions aimed above all at improving the management of the social network as regards its use by under 18s. In the coming weeks, every minor registered on the platform will see a message after 60 minutes of daily use: “To support your well-being, your screen time may not exceed 1 hour of time”. If you want to continue using the app you will need to answer the question, and after 100 minutes the reminder will let you review it. You can always continue to use the app, so it won’t crash entirely, but the reminders will stay active. TikTok will also enhance the capabilities of the parental controls section of its app, which allows you to remotely set a parental lock, report usage time, and set notifications to mute by default after a certain time of day. Accounts of users between the ages of 13 and 15 do not receive push notifications after 9 pm by default, those between 16 and 17 after 10 pm. Apart from these restrictions for teenagers, TikTok will also soon introduce screen time filters open to anyone wishing to limit the thoughtless use of the app.