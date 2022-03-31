Mazatlán.- Although the Morena party is experiencing a situation of contradictions, there is no doubt that Mexico is advancing with the current government, that of the 4T, said Paco Ignacio Taibo IIgeneral director of the Economic Culture Fund.

The writer and head of the FCE, present at the Mazatlán Book Festival 2022, stressed that this country shows progress with the government of Andrés Manuel López Obradorwhich is “half way” (half six-year term).

“We are advancing, there is no doubt that we are advancing, one gets in a good mood when one sees productive projects built from below, when one sees that in a humble house there is social help”.

He added that that help goes to single mothers, to the elderly, to people who need orthopedic devices, to studentsand when you see this social support, “you get in a good mood.”

In these years the minimum wage “has risen like never before”, the destination of the nation’s money goes first to the poor, he added.

“(The 4T) has a sense of social justice, which the previous regimes did not have, (before) it was ‘uka, uka, whoever finds it ‘borucas'”, he described, laughing.

Also, he recognized that the Morena Party is experiencing internal problems, contradictions, which it must solve.

“In Morena we are in a state of conflict and disaster, this is already becoming customary, there are a series of contradictions that we have not resolved as a Morena party, and by not resolving them, we urgently have to face them,” he said.

“You cannot be a party that says you fight for democracy and equality, and you do not practice it within yourself, so we have a pending within Morena to build a much healthier party in terms of internal democracy, which reflects more the opinion of the militants, it is an internal problem that we have to solve”.

Paco Ignacio Taibo II gave his opinion against the “intellectual elite” that attacks the 4T, that these people are more “aristocrats” than “intellectuals”.

“We have a conflict with a part of the conservative aristocracy of this country, we men and women of the 4T have it, we have it because they have dedicated themselves to slandering, denigrating, lying, as if they were bandits, because we affect their interests “

“The problem, and I am not going to name names today, because we have already said so many times, of some of the right-wing intellectuals, is that they were involved in business with the old government, they had perquisites, the magazines they directed had enormous subscriptions that they were not justified, they had scholarships, consulates, cultural attachés, that is: they were in the business of PAN and PRI corruption, so, for me, they are morally disqualified from talking about anything. That there is no freedom of expression? There has never been so much in this country.”

On the subject of cultural policies for these years, Paco Ignacio Taibo II stated that constant progress is being made, since books are being printed at very low cost, hundreds or thousands of libraries, bookstores and reading clubs are being created, and the FCE is producing two books diaries.

“I would say that we are doing quite, quite well, despite how damaged we are all in the publishing industry by the pandemic,” he concluded.