University of Helsinki Russian Instagram megastars have gone through three stages during the war, says Finnish researcher

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, a dissertation researcher at the University of Helsinki Button Pelevina started monitoring.

Pelevina was interested in how some of Russia’s most popular celebrities on Instagram reacted to the state of war. Initially, one hundred of the most popular Instagram accounts with followers were selected for tracking.

“All the accounts on the list have at least a million followers and the top 20 have about 20 million. There are singers, Actors, reality stars, comedians and bloggers. Most of Russia’s most popular accounts have traditionally been quite non-political, ”Pelevina describes.

In Russia, too, Instagram is a service for young people, citizens and women in particular. The content in the service has been very lifestyle-oriented. Content co-operation is commonplace in Russia as well.

Sodan after starting Pelevina began to systematically go through the story releases of the accounts. Instagram surveillance has continued to this day, although the Russian state banned the use of the imaging service in mid-March. Instagram was used by about 60 million Russians before the ban.

“A few accounts have been completely deleted, but with a vpn connection, many Russians will still be able to use Instagram,” Pelevina says.

The Instagram ban was a big deal for high-class influencers. Emotional goodbyes to followers were left in many forms.

Follow up Pelevina will continue to use the communications application on Telegram, “Russia on Facebook” VK and in the future on “Russia Instagram” Rossgram. Pelevina emphasizes that the situation is changing all the time and the research is in its infancy.

So far the follow-up is roughly three phases, although some of the influencers have continued some of their lives just as before. The steps overlap.

“The first step was shock, shock,” Pelevina says.

When the attack began, most of the Russian Instagram stars were shocked and surprised. The hashtag #njetvoine, which means no war.

According to Pelevina, the first reactions were inherently anti-war. Visually, images highlighting solidarity emerged. There was a lot to see, for example, the flags of Ukraine and Russia with a heart drawn between them. Many Russians have personal connections to Ukraine.

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor added Instagram to its list of banned services in mid-March, while giving users 48 hours to leave the service.

The first in addition to the phase, the second phase, which can be called silence, was gone through.

The number of publications by Russian influencers clearly decreased. People became cautious and censored themselves. The decrease in publications was also partly due to the fact that influencers did not have access to Instagram and Instagram itself was able to restrict political content.

Speaking outright about the war ceased when the Russian state required by law its citizens to use circular expressions such as “special operation” and “liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis”.

For example, a television star Nastya Ivleeva (18.8 million followers) appealed explicitly against the war at the beginning of the war. Since then, communication has softened: he only published a picture of a dove of peace in which he no longer used the word war.

Yes, Ivleeva has spoken about Ukraine and said that people are dying there, but at the same time stressed that she is not a political person but a pacifist. So did the comedian Pavel Volya (15 million followers), who only published a picture of the sky after the attack and hoped for peace.

Demanding peace does not, from a Russian perspective, take a position on which side should end hostilities. Therefore, the talk of war by some Russian influencers soon turned into talk of peace.

Pelevinan considering that the vast majority of Russian Instagram influencers wanted to take on an outside role in the war debate. Many stressed that they themselves did not take a stand on politics.

In addition, many influencers asked their own followers whether or not they would like updates on the news. And because on Instagram, the messages of the followers are basically private, the influencers themselves were able to highlight the messages they wanted and act on them.

For example, a TV presenter and an actor Ksenia Borodina (18.2 million followers) has reported receiving a staggering amount of negative feedback on Instagram for not commenting on the attack. The avalanche may be machined.

“The debate is clearly really polarized. Some demand support for Ukraine, some for Russia and some think it should not be talked about at all, ”says Pelevina.

There are also many on Pelevina’s list who have not taken a position on the Russian attack at all.

The most active commenters have continued to be related to Ukraine, such as the Ukrainian-speaking tubett Alana Venum (3.9 million followers), which, for example, has demanded a no-fly zone in Ukraine with its some account.

“Russian influencers with a Ukrainian background – of which there are many in Russia – continued to criticize the war more openly,” Pelevina notes.

This message recently appeared on the phone screen when a user tried to view Instagram in Russia.

Third the phase is some kind of return to normal. Instagram influencers are once again telling what they have eaten for breakfast and how the gym workouts have gone, Pelevina says.

More and more reactions are also emerging from some data. Some influencers ask why they are being accused, for they have done no wrong. They are just Russians.

Little by little, jokes and memes have also risen. However, they are not talking about military action either, but about, for example, how all Western brands are disappearing from Russia.

