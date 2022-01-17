The episode of There is mail for you, of this new edition of 2022, gave the public exciting moments, but also many smiles. One of these undoubtedly came from the story told by Clara and Luciano. Two distinct protagonists, who call the editorial staff for the same reason.

Both are looking for their first love. The Lady Clara look for her dear e lost love Guido. An Alpine that the woman met at the age of 21. Mr Lucianoinstead, he asks Maria De Filippi for help find Agnes, who was then a very young girl of just 14, with whom she fell madly in love.

For both protagonists, 60 years have passed since their respective meetings. The editorial staff of C’e Posta per Te, however, works wonders. Guido and Agnese have been found. The man remembers Mrs. Clara perfectly: he is really the young man who courted her many years ago. The two tell each other and bring to mind many of the moments spent together.

The envelope opens and the couple are reunited. The same cannot be said for Mr. Luciano. Luck this time does not assist the man. Agnese claims she does not remember anything about him and, moreover, she declares herself happily married. Luciano was disappointed and break the tension by performing a wild dance. His sympathy captures the public and Maria De Filippi thus decides to make one proposal that will surely make him happy. “Do you want to come to Men and Women?”.

Needless to say, Luciano accepts without thinking too much. He says he is ready to get involved in finding love. Now we just have to wait for the crackling Luciano to enter the studios of Men and Women, from the side of the male parterre. Best wishes and … what love it is.