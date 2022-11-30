The pre-sale of “Avatar: the path of water” is now available and the movie will hit theaters of all the world next december. In the meantime, James Cameron -who also wants no complaints about the length of the sequel- has revealed a curiosity about the design of the Na’vi that no fan of the saga would have expected.

Its about blue color of the protagonists large size that appear on the tape. According to Cameron, his decision was based on familiar characters from popular cartoons and superheroes.

“About the color, the green was chosen. There is a long history of green aliens. Also, Hulk. And the human colors, pink and brown, are not alien. spongebob is yellow. basically that he left us blue and purple”revealed the filmmaker in an interview for Empire.

“Avatar: the path of water” opens on December 15 in Peru. Photo: Disney

He also added that, despite the fact that the purple is her favorite colorI knew they would use it for “bioluminescence” themes to associate it with the mysticism of Eywa and the sacred.

A rare dream about breasts

James also commented that one of the first ideas that came up about the appearance of the blue beings in his film also had to do with a dream his mother had.

Neytiri, character played by Zoe Saldaña in the “Avatar” saga. Photo: Disney

“He told me a dream he had in which he appeared a three meter blue woman Tall with six breasts. A great image”, confessed the director.

However, upon bringing said occurrence to reality, he realized something. “I drew her, but the thing with the six breasts didn’t go so well how it sounded, plus it would ruin the age ratingSo nothing… blue”, he explained.