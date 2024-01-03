Thursday, January 4, 2024, 01:18



The acting lieutenant colonel of the 5th Zone of the Civil Guard, Diego Mercader, indicated yesterday that at the moment there is a complaint of illegal occupation of the municipal land where the old Fuente Álamo speed circuit is located. However, he clarified that this crime would only occur “if the occupants have a desire to remain. If not, we would be talking about infractions against camping regulations. Furthermore, he clarified that for an eviction to proceed, it must be carried out under current regulations, for the commission of a crime and ordered by a judicial authority.

In this way, he stated that if this spirit persists and the judge decides to order the eviction, it would be carried out. “But doing an unemployment right now with the number of people that are currently there, with the type of celebration that it is and under the effects that these people are under, would be a quite important risk.”

Up to 500,000 euros fine



Juana Mª Martínez, María Dolores Guevara and Diego Mercader.



A. Molina / AGM





Regarding public shows or extraordinary or occasional recreational activities, the new regulation approved last November considers very serious infractions, among others, holding public shows or occasional or extraordinary recreational activities without a qualifying title, failing to comply with its terms or exceeding the limits. limits thereof, when serious damage or deterioration has occurred to the environment or the safety or health of people has been seriously endangered.

In this way, and with the new sanctioning rule in hand, the organizers of the 'Big Fucking Party' of Fuente Álamo could face, if they are identified “something that is being investigated,” Mercader pointed out, a fine of 30,001 to 500,000 euros.