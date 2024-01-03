Although it may seem like a joke, the year is starting with many important games, among them we have The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, Another Code: Recollectionamong others that will be of great help to wait for the big launch in February, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. One of these titles has been highly anticipated by Metroidvania fans, and it is precisely Prince of Persia: The Lost Crownthus making a fantastic return to the saga after years of absence.

As mentioned by major magazines such as Game Informer (which probably already ended for press reasons), the game will last approximately 25 hours, something quite acceptable for a two-dimensional adventure with backtracking. However, it has not been so clear whether it is in a game that is only dedicated to the story elements, or if it is obtaining 100% of the objects and freeing up the entire map that is available.

For those who have doubts about purchasing the game, there is also positive news, since a free demo will be released within the next few days, specifically the January 11 on all platforms, so it will be the ideal time to reflect on whether or not the title is worth spending. Apparently there will be no saving progress, so users will have to play from the beginning in case they want the full experience when arrive in the middle of this month.

This is the synopsis of the game: