Become United States citizen It allows a person to obtain all the rights and benefits that the country offers, including access to federal assistance programs, although it also implies taking responsibility for obligations. Thousands of people every year seek to do this Procedurebut not everyone knows that there are two options to achieve it: naturalization and of acquisition.

As explained by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), the citizenship”It is a bond that unites people to civic ideals and beliefs in the rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution of USA”. For this reason, they consider that becoming American citizen It is one of the most important decisions of a immigrantand interested parties must comply with certain requirements as those explained below.

The two options to become a US citizen

Uscis explains that depending on the situation of each migrant There may be different ways to obtain the citizenship: the naturalization wave acquisition.

The naturalization It is the process by which the American citizenship to a foreign person after he or she has complied with the requirements established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act. This is the most common option that people opt for.

The acquisition of citizenship It occurs through American parents at birth or after birth but before turning 18 years of age. Not everyone knows this and requires compliance with some requirements in accordance with what was approved in Congress.

There are laws that determine how American citizens can transmit the citizenship to children born outside USA. Current legislation determines that if a person is born outside of USA of a parent or parents who are citizens Americans and who have lived in the country for a certain period of time, have the possibility of their children obtaining the citizenship.

The agency indicates that he qualifies as a child for purposes of citizenship and naturalization to a single person, who is the genetic, legitimized or adopted child of a American citizen, or child of a gestational mother; that is, not genetic, but who is recognized by the jurisdiction as the legal mother of the child.

Children who were born outside USA but then they go to live in the country and have parents Americans can acquire the citizenship under section 320 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), according to which you automatically become a citizen of the country.

The sons of American citizens who reside outside the country can obtain the citizenship under section 322 of the INA, but must meet the following conditions: the child has at least one parent, including adoptive, who is a citizen of state Joined by birth or naturalization; the citizen father lives in USA or in any of its territories; the child is under 18 years of age; the son resides outside the USA, but under the legal and physical custody of the citizen father of USA. or from a person who does not oppose the application in case the citizen parent has died; the child is legally admitted and maintains legal status in USA at the time the application is approved.

He Uscis points out that children of military Americans Those who reside outside the territory can complete the entire process from abroad.