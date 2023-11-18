After many hard-fought qualifying sessions, the one in Las Vegas was not in the slightest. This time however to get the pole going for a walk it wasn’t the usual Verstappen, but it happened to one Truly dominant Ferrari, that of Charles Leclerc who finished ahead of his teammate, even with two last attempts not even up to the level of the previous laps. However, Ferrari’s advantage for qualifying was such that even with a less than optimal performance at the end, Leclerc still finished first and Verstappen remained to almost 4 tenths of detachment.

Las Vegas: a runway for the SF-23

Considering the strengths and weaknesses of the SF23 it is It’s difficult to imagine a track that better suits it than that of Las Vegas. THE long straights reward the power of the Ferrari Power Unit e the absence of fast corners enhances the strength of the redhead on the longitudinal axis: strong in tractionvery strong in braking. Low-load aerodynamics enable many more options for balancingwith a front definitely stronger than usual and a rear that in the curves around the large sphere of Las Vegas it rotates exactly the way Leclerc prefers. There mechanics of a car that is still low despite the street circuit remains effective, thanks also to the low and smooth curbs which allow us to maintain a certain suspensive stiffness, hiding some shortcomings that we have seen emerge in other tracks. In short, the ideal track for Ferrariwhich in fact has shown a certain excessive power so far this weekend, dominating all the sessions, including qualifying.



Red Bull more energetic, inferior in qualifying, but fast on pace

Compared to Ferrari, Red Bull definitely appeared lower on the single lap. Bad strategic error with Sergio Perez, excluded in Q2, in which he returned to the pits much earlier than the end of the session. Compared to Leclerc, Verstappen shows a better performance only in the only section where a minimum of extra aerodynamic load helps, i.e. at turn 10, and at the braking section of turn 7, where the Dutchman manages to break away really late. The impression, as we have already noted other times, is that the RB19 is an exceptionally complete machine, but when the tracks require more extreme settings Newey’s single-seater obviously faces competition from those who have cars that go particularly well with that type of track. Of course Red Bull’s strength is that of being the only one always in contention for victory, while the other teams take turns challenging her. On the race pace, however, Verstappen showed the best pace absolutely, even if the impression is that his advantage over Ferrari can be understood between 1 and 3 tenths per lap, so not necessarily as devastating as always.

Mercedes is saved with Russell (and the engine), McLaren doesn’t work at low load

In the shuffling of the rankings that an extreme track like the one in Las Vegas brought about, for a moment it seemed that there was no declared third force. But he thought about it in the end George Russell to bring Mercedes back into the role of first pursuer of Leclerc and Verstappenthanks to a good ride, and a Mercedes engine power particularly evident from the data, which this season we have only seen emerge intermittently. An answer we gave ourselves in this regard is that the cooling system remains a bottleneck important for the performance of the Brixworth propulsion unit, and the low temperatures of the Nevada air have allowed us to decide on a map much richer in horses than usual, with one truly full delivery up to 275-300 km/h. However, some limitations continue to emerge both mechanically and aerodynamically, with a W14 still appearing very unstable when braking. Well done to Russell in this case to come out with a couple of excellent laps in Q2 and Q3, unlike Hamilton who was in much more difficulty than usual this time compared to his teammate. Instead he sinks there McLarensecond force on tracks like Brazil and Qatar, but exited in Q1 in Las Vegas, due to what seems like a choice by the team, i.e. having refined (and spent budget) to make the big jumps with medium and high load packagesbut neglecting it almost entirely low load optimizationprobably due to the few races run with this set-up.

The challenge seems to be entirely between Leclerc and Verstappen, but watch out for the Safety Cars

What we have seen so far would seem to indicate a Las Vegas race animated by a decidedly tight battle between Leclerc and Verstappen. Leclerc has the start from pole on his side and a Ferrari that still appeared good on the tyres, with a front for once strong. Low temperatures then they regularly cool the tires on the straights, giving a “break” at each lap even to those cars, like the SF-23, which tend to overheat the tires. Verstappen has a car that generally handles tires better but may still need to several laps to start making them work properly, an aspect that could prove decisive in key moments. Obviously all this excluding external situations, such as Safety Car or red flags, highly likely on a low-load street circuit. In any case, if the conditions are respected, we could find the challenge between the Monegasque and the Dutchman again, and we have already seen in the past what spectacular duels both are capable.