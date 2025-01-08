California authorities already They have ordered the evacuation of more than 80,000 people due to the several fires that are advancing uncontrollably in the Los Angeles area and that have already burned several homes and dozens of vehicles, according to the first reports that, for now, rule out deaths among the local population or emergency personnel.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has reported that some 1,400 firefighters They are already working on extinction taskswhile hundreds more are already prepared to face “unprecedented fires” that began on Tuesday and have already devastated thousands of hectares, especially in the Pacific Palisades area.

The Fire Department has insisted that the fires are “zero percent” contained, in a notice to the population published on social networks. The authorities They expect the risk to remain extreme this Thursday, given the strong gusts of wind that have contributed to the rapid advance of the flames.

More than 220,000 customers have been left without electricity supply due to these fires, according to estimates collected by ABC News and which have been increasing as the hours have passed.









The president, Joe Biden, assured on Tuesday that his Administration will do everything possible to help the areas affected by the fires, which have also led the governor of California to declare a state of emergency.