Entrepreneur Eugen Block is unhappy about his parents' argument over his grandchildren. He has not yet seen the two children, who according to the police are “physically fine” after being kidnapped from Denmark.

DThe custody battle over two of his grandchildren has caused “a lot of heartbreak” for Hamburg steakhouse entrepreneur Eugen Block. The founder of the Block House restaurant chain told the “Hamburger Abendblatt” on Thursday. The 83-year-old said his grandchildren are now staying with his daughter Christina Block, but he hasn't seen her again yet.

The Hamburg police had previously announced that they had visited the family on Wednesday evening. “We were able to convince ourselves that the children are with Ms. Block and that they appear to be physically well,” explained a police spokeswoman. The youth welfare office was also involved in the visit. The police and public prosecutor did not want to provide any further information.

The father of the two children was attacked by unknown people in southern Denmark on New Year's Eve. According to the Danish police, the perpetrators took the 10-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl in a car. The Danish police said in a statement that they were being investigated for assault and deprivation of liberty.