A study published in London concluded that the number of people subjected to modern slavery has increased.

According to the Global Slavery Index of the human rights organization Walk Free, some 50 million people “lived in modern slavery” in 2021. That is, there has been an increase of 10 million from five years ago.

The DW publishes that the situation is deteriorating “in the context of the increase in more complex armed conflicts and widespread environmental degradation”, as well as the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors.

What is modern slavery?

Walk Free describes modern slavery as “a set of specific legal concepts thatwhich include forced labor, debt bondage, forced marriage, slavery, slavery-like practices and human trafficking”.

“Modern slavery is hidden from the naked eye and deeply intertwined with life in every corner of the world. Every day, people are tricked, coerced or forced into exploitative situations that they cannot refuse or leave. Every day, we buy products or we use services that people have been forced to do or offer, regardless of the hidden human cost,” the study noted.

According to the report, forced labor represents 27.6 million people in modern slavery, while forced marriage represents 22 million, or almost one in every 150 people in the world.

Distribution by country

North Korea (104.6 persons per 1,000 inhabitants), Eritrea (90.3) and Mauritania (32) have the highest number of victims of modern slavery.



Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are also in the top 10.

“These countries share some political, social and economic characteristics, as well as limited protection of civil liberties and human rights,” the study reads.

Many of these regions have witnessed conflict, political instability and/or authoritarianism, while several others are home to large populations of refugee and migrant workers “who often do not have the same legal protections as all citizens.” and are highly vulnerable to exploitation.”

The DW also publishes that there are many people who are exploited in the G20 countries. According to the report, there are 11 million exploited people in India, 5 million in China and 1.8 million in Russia.

