The advent of electrification has led many car manufacturers to change their model naming strategies over time. Soon it could also be the turn of BMWwhich could remove the letter “i” from its petrol-powered vehicles to use it only in vehicles that hide an all-electric powertrain under the hood.

Change of strategy

A choice which, if confirmed, would therefore lead to a redefinition of the names of the petrol models in circulation today: some users of the BimmerPost forum, very close to BMW events, bring up the example of the X3xDrive20iwhich according to the new naming strategy of the German brand could be transformed into X3 20 xDrive.

New for diesel and PHEV

Changes are also in sight for models that benefit from other types of power supply. Let’s think of diesel for example: the letter “d” should be confirmed for these vehicles, but their full name will be modernized and made simpler, with the aim of confusing the company’s customers as little as possible. Similar speech for models hybridsso it is not clear whether the letter “e” will be kept or not.

To move with the times

Recall that today the letter “i” is used by BMW on its petrol models to mean “fuel injection”: Carscoops points out that it was something worth bragging about in the 1970s, when it was first introduced in the range, but which nowadays, with the advent of electric motors and zero-emission mobility, loses value. For this it could soon take on a whole new meaning in the line-up of the German brand.