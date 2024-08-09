A total of 266 suicides were recorded in the state of Chihuahua from January to June 2024. Of these cases, 48 ​​correspond to women and 218 to men, according to data provided by the Chihuahua Institute of Mental Health (ICHSM).

“This increase is significant compared to the previous year, when 235 suicides were recorded during the same period,” reported the ICHSM, in collaboration with the Criminal Statistics Unit of the State Attorney General’s Office.

The monthly analysis shows that the month with the highest number of suicides was April, with 56 cases.

Ciudad Juárez is the municipality with the highest number of cases, with 77. It is followed by Chihuahua with 61 and Cuauhtémoc with 23.

In the state, the months of May and June also presented significant figures, with 50 suicides each. In contrast, January and February had lower numbers, with 39 and 35, respectively.

The breakdown by age group reveals that the most affected group is the 25-29 age group, with 37 cases reported by June 2024, followed by the 45-49 age group, with 19 reports. The data indicate that suicides are most prevalent in young adults and middle-aged adults.

As for the methods used to carry out suicides, suspension, which refers to hanging, is the most commonly used.

In men, the use of firearms is also a significant method, while in women, in addition to suspension, cases of intoxication and use of firearms are observed.

Compared to the previous year, the numbers up to June 2024 show an increase in the suicide rate.

In terms of more detailed geographic distribution, the municipality of Juárez continues to lead with 68 cases reported through May, followed by Chihuahua with 48 and Cuauhtémoc with 20. Other municipalities include Parral, Bocoyna and Delicias, with 8 cases each, and Guachochi with 7.

The municipalities with the fewest reports are Jiménez, Rosales, Ocampo, Temósachic, Allende, Chínipas, Casas Grandes, Uruachi, Cusihuiriachi, Batopilas, Riva Palacio, Matamoros and Valle de Zaragoza, with one each.

Javier González Herrera, State Commissioner for Addiction Care, emphasized the importance of focusing prevention efforts on men, who represent a greater proportion of completed suicides.

He said four out of five suicides involved men, a proportion that reflects the need to challenge the culture that discourages men from seeking help.

Herrera added that in the state’s health centers, 70 percent of requests for emotional support come from women, while 30 percent are from men.

“This disparity suggests that many men do not seek help for emotional problems, a situation that authorities are trying to address through awareness campaigns and support programmes,” said the commissioner.

Herrera said that in response to this situation, strategies such as artistic expression are being implemented to promote dialogue on mental health.

“One example of this is the creation of murals with messages that encourage emotional openness and seeking help,” said the official, adding that “this initiative seeks to normalize the conversation about emotional problems and motivate people to seek support when they need it.”

[email protected]