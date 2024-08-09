There are new conclusions from the investigators who are evaluating the ways in which the brutal murder of Annarita Morelli. Domenico Ossoli, in fact, allegedly planned the femicide of his wife, Morelli. In the horrifying situation in which the woman found herself while she was taking her cat to the vet, there are gestures and choices of a conscious murderer.

The femicide, in fact, would have been motivated by futile and petty reasons. These are the aggravating factors highlighted by the chief prosecutor Francesco Menditto in the request for validation of the arrest. In the meantime, the interrogation has been set for today, August 9. After this interview there could be further confirmations, in case the guilty party were to fully cooperate with the authorities.

Ossoli, 73 years old, fatally struck with a firearm his wife Annarita Morelli on Tuesday morning in Fonte Nuova, near Rome. The woman was in her car and was surprised and killed without any mercy.

Meanwhile, investigators are examining audio recordings of the conversations between Ossoli and the victim. Such testimonies were found on at least ten devices during the search of the man’s home in Norcia.

The evidence helps to paint a picture of the situation in which the couple, separated for some time, found themselves, reinforcing the picture of obsessive control which emerges from the testimonies collected. Of great help were also the stories of the victim’s relatives and the discovery of a GPS hidden in the wife’s car to monitor her movements.

According to his children, Ossoli was obsessively jealous and had never accepted Morelli’s decision to separate from him. He apparently declared several times: “I would rather kill her, but I will not grant her separation”. The man, stopped immediately after the crime by the carabinieri, had with him a bag containing a 7.65 caliber Beretta pistol with eight rounds in the magazine, as well as a bullet already fired, the one that had taken Morelli’s life in the car.