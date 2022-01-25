Puebla.- There are 21 detaineesof 23 arrest warrants issued against officials, for the discovery of the body of baby Tadeo in the San Miguel prisonreported the Governor of PueblaMiguel Barbosa.

At a press conference, the State President confirmed that up to now there is 21 arrested and not 19 like yesterday reported the State Attorney General’s Officebetween supervisors and custodians.

“We are reviewing the whole way how it is working, remember the execution of 21 arrest warrants, out of 23, it has to do with supervisors, custodians, a whole scheme, but we are going to carry out a complete renovation,” he assured.

The arrestedaccording to Barbosa, allowed citizens to enter the state capital prison without any revision or through alternate doors.

“Prisons have rules that ceased to apply in San Miguel. They granted the right to exempt people and vehicles entering the prison from inspection, that cannot be. We are offended at Puebla because of what these wicked, diabolical beings did,” he said.

Yesterday, after the arrests completed in the morning, in the afternoon the arrest of officials was reported, without specifying names and charges, for abuse of authority or breach of duty, violations of laws and regulations on burials and exhumations and cover-up.

In addition, Governor Barbosa removed the Secretary of Public SecurityRogelio López Maya, and in his place he named Daniel Iván Cruz Luna.

Also replaced was Alfredo Vargas, undersecretary of Penitentiary Centerswho was relieved by Jorge Pérez Melchor.

baby Thaddeus died in the first days of January and was buried in the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office in Mexico City, but was exhumed illegally and found days later in a garbage container in the San Miguel prison.

