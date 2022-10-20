Zapopan, Jalisco.- The colective United Hearts in Search of Our Treasures, reported the location of a new point with illegally buried human remains in the area of ​​Arroyo Hondo in the municipality of Zapopan, so far they add 11 positive points members of the group reported.

“Today we continue with the search and we had a positive It was right there but near the river. With this we carry 11 bags of human remains. right there in deep stream near the river. Blessings (sic)”, published the Facebook profile, Corazones Unidos around midnight this Thursday.

The collective began the search at the point in question Since last friday but they postponed it over the weekend to resume it on Tuesday, a period in which they found the remains wrapped up and inside sacks, in a state of decomposition.

members of the collective, commented to Debate that by protocol the prosecution them prevents open the sacks to find out more details in order to facilitate unofficial identification, so it was not possible to know more details.

In the most recent case of discovery, together with the sack, bag They were found a pair of sneakers black, with red details of the nike brand and its logo in the same color on the outer sides.

We recommend you read:

The activities of search continue so the members of the group made an open invitation for other people who are looking for their relatives to join the searches, for which they can contact them through their facebook page united hearts