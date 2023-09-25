White House: the US only has enough funds to supply weapons to Kyiv for a couple of weeks

The United States will have enough funds for military supplies to Ukraine for several more weeks. About it stated Coordinator of Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council John Kirby in an interview with CNN.

Kirby noted that further aid to Kyiv could suffer without a Congressional decision on additional appropriations. Kirby urged lawmakers to rush through the $24 billion while conditions at the front, he said, remain favorable for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“The lack of additional funding that we have requested will absolutely impact our ability to support Ukraine during the fall and winter months,” Kirby said.

Earlier it was reported that almost 30 Republicans told the White House they rejected a request for assistance to Kyiv in the amount of $24 billion. “It would be an absurd abdication of responsibility to grant this request without knowing the answers to these questions,” the parliamentarians said.