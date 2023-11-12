Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Indonesia, Papua: An Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna in the Cyclops Mountains of Papua Province, Indonesia. © Cyclops Expedition/dpa

The long-beaked echidna has spines and mole feet. The strange and shy animal is now being seen by a research team again after 60 years.

Oxford – British wildlife filmmaker David Attenborough is known for his award-winning documentaries. The Brit is now almost a hundred years old and is considered an icon in his field. A very special and, according to research, also “iconic” mammal is named after him: the shy Attenborough long-beaked echidna (Zaglossus attenboroughi). The spiny fellow was considered almost extinct.

Spines, snout and lays eggs: This is what is known about the Attenborough long-beaked echidna

According to scientists, it is one of the most unusual mammals in the world. The Attenborough long-beaked echidna, now rediscovered in the Indonesian province of Papua, has the spines of a hedgehog, the snout of an anteater and the feet of a mole, said James Kempton from the University of Oxford, who led the international expedition in Indonesia. The animal was last scientifically documented in 1961 and was never seen again, which is why it was listed as Red List of endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The contemporary also seems so strange because it belongs to an order of animals whose evolutionary line split from that of other mammals around 200 million years ago. Another well-known representative of these so-called monotremes is the platypus, which has fur and a beak and also lays eggs. The long-beaked echidna is nocturnal, particularly shy and lives in caves, which is why it is difficult to find.

Expedition in Indonesia: Researchers climbed 11,000 meters and set up 80 cameras

A lot of effort was required to discover the strange creature. James Kempton’s research team traveled to the extremely remote Cyclops Mountains in Papua Province in Indonesia, deployed 80 surveillance cameras and climbed the mountains several times. According to the scientists, the four weeks of the expedition covered 11,000 meters in altitude – more than when climbing Mount Everest. It was only on the last day of the four-week research trip that the Attenborgouh long-beaked echidna padded in front of the lens for a few moments.

A huge success for the researchers: “I shouted to my colleagues: ‘We’ve found it, we’ve found it’, and then I ran from the desk into the living room and hugged the boys,” Kempton reported on the moment of discovery. Kempton emphasized that the collaboration with the locals was crucial to the success. The local communities not only helped with orientation, but also provided access to areas “that had never been accessed by humans before,” the research team leader continued.

A custom of the region’s indigenous population is apparently just as strange as the animal itself: If there is a dispute in the group, one of the conflicting parties is sent off to find the long-beaked echidna in the forest. The other has to look for a marlin in the sea. Both animals are equally difficult to find, and the search for them can take years or even generations, according to local tribal elders Mirror reported. When the animals are found, they seal the end of the conflict – peace reigns in the tribe again. The long-beaked echidna thus becomes a peacemaker.

Researchers also discovered shrimps that live in trees and unknown cave systems

The unusual mammal was not the only find: the scientists also discovered the bird Mayr’s honeyeater, as well as a completely new genus of shrimp that live in trees and countless new species of insects. It almost worked on Research report published Friday (November 10). as written by Indiana Jones. They said they had stumbled upon a previously unknown cave system when a team member fell through the moss-covered entrance.

And this “despite the difficulties that the extremely inhospitable terrain brought with it, including poisonous animals, blood-sucking leeches, malaria, earthquakes and extreme heat.” One member of the research team broke his arm, another had one for over a day Leeches on the eye before it could be removed by a doctor, they say. Last year, researchers from the USA also made a rare find and discovered a species that was believed to be extinct.