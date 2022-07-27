They had participated in “Marriage at first sight”, but in two different editions: Francesca Musci and Andrea Ghiselli became parents

An irrepressible joy for Francesca Musci and Andrea Ghiselli. The couple, formed by the two former participants of the reality show “Marriage at first sight“, In the night between 25 and 26 July she was able to hold her first child, little Riccardo, in her arms. The announcement arrived in the stories section of the new mother’s Instagram profile.

Credit: francesca.musci – Instagram

Francesca and Andrea can be considered as one of the most unusual couples of the Italian television scene. Yes, because although they both participated in a reality show that has as its primary goal that of forming couples, they were not initially intended to be together.

the reality show in question is “Marriage at first sight“. The Real Time format foresees that some guys, in the dark, start an acquaintance in the dark, and then choose at the end of the program whether to get married or not.

The real peculiarity is that Francesca and Andrea participated in the program yes, but in two different editions.

She in the 2017 edition, when she met Stefano Protaggi whom he had also married, both in the program and in real life. Andrea, on the other hand, participated in the 2020 edition and had met and married in the program Nicole Soria.

If Francesca’s marriage had lasted a few years before ending, Andrea’s had instead ended a few months later.

The reunion of all the staff of the program, however, have acted as arrows of cupid for the two, who in the end they are known away from the cameras and you are madly in love.

The first child of Andrea Ghiselli and Francesca Musci was born

Credit: francesca.musci – Instagram

Both Francesca Musci and Andrea Ghiselli, after their television experiences in reality TV, have returned to theirs normal livesaway from the spotlights.

However, many have continued to follow them on social network. And right on the web, last January, the two had announced a big news that would soon arrive in their lives: a baby.

Today the 9 months of anxious waiting have finally passed and at 4:30 in the morning of last July 26, Francesca and Andrea have finally become parents for the first time.

Credit: francesca.musci – Instagram

This was announced by the new mother, who published the little hand in the stories section of her Instagram account Riccardo just born.

Peculiarity: the couple decided that the newborn baby will have both of their surnames. So welcome to the little one Riccardo Ghiselli Musci.