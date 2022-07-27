After 12 races without updates the Haas is ready to bring the only package planned for this 2022 to Hungary, a package, however, decidedly substantial. The US team currently occupies seventh position in the Constructors’ standings, 17 points behind Alfa Romeo, sixth, in what could be an exciting ‘derby’ among Ferrari’s customer stables. Haas ‘prepared’ the ground for the Hungarian Grand Prix by spending the penalty on the grid in France with Kevin Magnussen, who will be the driver who will benefit from the updates that will be brought to Budapest.

Haas, in fact, was unable to set up sufficient spare parts to introduce the news on both cars and therefore Mick Schumacher will have to wait until he returns to the track after the summer break in order to have the updates that, according to what was reported by Auto Motor und Sport, will be visible visibly. The team principal Gunther Steiner, in fact, stated that the news will be clearly seen, the car will be practically new. One ‘White Ferrari‘defined the German newspaper.

At the moment Kevin Magnussen boasts a fifth place in Bahrain on his seasonal debut as the best finish in this 2022. After a long period without points, Haas returned to scoring double points in Great Britain and Austria, races in which Mick Schumacher was also released. If the innovations that we will see in action at the Hungaroring work – and in Ferrari every time something was brought to the track it worked perfectly – then the Haas could return to climb the starting grid and, consequently, fuel the hopes of sixth place. in the Constructors’ standings.