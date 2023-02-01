SQUARE ENIX announces that the trial version of is finally available today THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINEdownloadable for free at Playstation Store for the version PS4 And Nintendo eShop for the version Nintendo Switch. Within the demo are available well 30 songs originating from the full game, including those from FINAL FANTASY VII, FINAL FANTASY XIII and FINAL FANTASY XIV.

Saved data can be imported into the full game, due out February 16th, at PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Check out a new trailer and more information below.

FREE DEMO OF THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE NOW AVAILABLE ON PLAYSTATION 4 AND NINTENDO SWITCH

Enjoy playing 30 of the songs that will be included in the full game, including legendary music from FINAL FANTASY VII and FINAL FANTASY XIV

MILAN (February 1, 2023) – Today SQUARE ENIX® released a free demo for the highly anticipated rhythm action game THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE™, downloadable from the PlayStation® Store* and Nintendo eShop. You’ll be able to challenge yourself with 30 of the most beloved songs from the series and then carry over your saves into the full game, which will be released on February 16, 2023.

To see the official demo trailer of THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINEvisit: https://youtu.be/8PyrJ7EaY-s

In the free demo, you will be able to try out the contents of the single-player mode** and enjoy some of the most popular songs from the series, including:

“Opening – Bombing Mission” from FINAL FANTASY®VII;

“Blinded By Light” from FINAL FANTASY XIII;

“Torn from the Heavens” from FINAL FANTASY XIII;

“APOCALYPSIS NOCTIS (Uncovered Trailer)” from FINAL FANTASY XV;

And so on…

The free demo was announced in a special broadcast hosted by the official SQUARE ENIX Twitch channel earlier this week, featuring Ichiro Hazama, the game’s producer, Masanobu Suzui, the series director, and Tsukasa Okayasu, the director of indieszero Co. Ltd. To view a recording of the broadcast, please visit: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1723315481

In addition to the 385 FINAL FANTASY songs included in the main game, the digital Deluxe Edition and digital Premium Deluxe Edition also include music from other SQUARE ENIX series, such as NieR™, SaGa, LIVE A LIVE™, OCTOPATH TRAVELER™ and more . With three game modes to enjoy and more than 100 FINAL FANTASY characters, you can form your own perfect band for battle. With both multiplayer game modes (local and online), as well as additional downloadable content to be released post-launch, you can embark on a beautiful and colorful musical journey.

THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE will be released on February 16, 2023 on PlayStation®4 (PS4™) and Nintendo Switch™. You can pre-order the game digitally from Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store, as well as from selected retailers. Anyone who pre-orders a digital copy of the game will receive 15 ProfiCards to customize and use within the game. For more information, visit: https://square-enix-games.com

*Due to backwards compatibility, the PS4™ demo is also playable on PlayStation®5 (PS5™).

**Certain songs can be played in local co-op in Musical Milestones mode, while online multiplayer will be available in the full game.

