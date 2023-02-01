The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of two boats with troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction

Russian servicemen hit two boats with a landing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kherson direction. On Wednesday, February 1, journalists were informed in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“In the area of ​​​​Lake Kruglik, two motor boats and up to ten people of the landing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed,” the military department said.

Also in the areas of the settlements of Gavrilovka and Antonovka in the Kherson region, Russian troops destroyed a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and three Ukrainian ammunition depots.

In total, according to updated data from the Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 381 aircraft, 206 helicopters, 2996 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7706 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 998 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 3978 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8243 units of special military vehicles.

On January 31, the Russian defense department reported on the defeat of 84 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day. In addition, Russian troops hit manpower and military equipment in 126 districts.