Theater | Succession star Sarah Snook plays all 26 roles in the stage adaptation of the classic novel

Sarah Snook will be seen in The Picture of Dorian Gray in London next January. Giant performances on stage are now popular with TV and movie stars.

Sarah Snook played Shiv Roy in the TV series Succession, one of four siblings all vying for the crown of their father’s media empire. In January, the 35-year-old Australian will be seen In The Picture of Dorian Gray. It is a one-woman show, in which Snook plays all 26 roles in the London theater.

Snook jumps into the production, which has already been shown in Australia. There, he was in charge of the same job for one woman Eryn Jean Norvillwho received for his performance, among other things in The Guardian five star rating.

Oscar Wilde a classic novel The Portrait of Dorian Gray is about a young man who sells his soul in exchange for eternal youth and beauty. The stage adaptation of the novel uses video screens and live footage.

Snook has performed on the London theater stage before. He was involved The Master Builder -in the show where his co-star was Ralph Fiennes. by Henrik Ibsen the play was performed in London in 2016.

Jodie Comer stars in the monologue Prima Facie on Broadway in New York.

Sarah Snook is not the only actor who became famous from TV and movies who has recently decided to take on giant roles on stage. Jodie Comer was seen in a solo show that premiered in London last April Prima Facie.

Comer is a well-known TV series in Finland From Killing Eve. In Prima Facie Comer turned into a lawyer who specializes in defending men accused of rape.

For his performance, he won e.g. Olivier and Tony Awards. The show is currently running on Broadway in New Yorkwhere it moved from London.

In September, Andrew Scott will be seen in the new adaptation of Vanja-eno, where he plays all the roles of Chekhov's classic.

Irish Andrew Scott see you in September Anton Chekhov a classic play Vanja-enon in the adaptation of which all the roles Scott is acting. Scott’s one-man show will be performed in London’s West End in the fall.

Scott is known in Finland for, among other things, his villainous roles in the TV series The new Sherlock Holmes (Moriarty) and from the James Bond movie Spectre (C). He has also performed Fleabagpastor of the TV series.