Theater Review | Teatteri Jurka’s play about Jane Fonda is passionately imaginative

Jane! Jane! Jane! Theater in Jurka 19.10. ★★★

Theater Jurkan strong women have been seen on the stage Helene from Schjerfbeck A dollhouse for Nora and Kikka. Now, an activist, aerobics queen and Oscar winner materializes in a tiny room theater Jane Fonda.

Salla Viikan a wildly imaginative novelty play down to its exclamation points Jane! Jane! Jane! is a kind of love tribute to Fonda. Control is From Kikka Fan Club familiar Sini Pesonen.

There will be a room theater of female energy, when Fonda, dressed in leggings (Aija Pahkala) appears to a freelance journalist leading a cautious and seemingly aimless life (Heli Hyttinen) in the aftertaste of Fonda-themed parties. Fonda becomes the main character’s spirit guide on the journey to the courage to grow into his own self. Aija Pahkala’s performance as the barbarella-like Jane is as energetic as Rivakka’s aerobic exercise.

Themes about gender, fame, the demands of femininity and working for a better world are discussed through Fonda’s life story.

Male relationships About Roger Vadim To Ted Turner presented in tragicomic depictions, where Heli Hyttinen gets to roam his expression enjoyably.

Scenes from Fonda’s films have also been ingeniously inserted into the show, such as a sci-fi film with a camp spirit Barbarella (1968) sex pills, which have transformed into Marianne candy in Jurka.

The main coloring is comical, but the self-loathing experienced by women in particular and the desire to please takes spine-chillingly recognizable forms. Does it always have to be someone’s dog?

At times there is a fear that Jane! Jane! Jane! remains fan fiction, but Fonda’s vulnerable sides are also brought out. The idol appears as a way to spread the message of empowerment.

The abundance of themes sometimes hinders the going, even if the show surfs diving between other realities, memories and levels of imagination. It gets a lot of power Tinja Salmen of wonderful videos, in which both space landscapes and Montana mountains are projected onto the glittering curtains of the stage.

Play by Salla Viikka, directed by Sini Pesonen, choreography by Maija Nurmio, stage design and videos by Tinja Salmi, sound design by Pauli Riikonen, lighting design by Saku Kaukiainen. Aija Pahkala and Heli Hyttinen in the roles.