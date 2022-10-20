CDMX.- The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), heads the morning conference today, Thursday, October 20, 2022 from the National Palace in Mexico City.
To continue watching the live broadcast of AMLO’s Morningwe invite you to follow her today and throughout the week through our YouTube channel, Noticias El Debate.
I graduated with a degree in Hispanic Language and Literature from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) in 2018. I started my experience as a media in January 2019, joining the EL DEBATE newspaper team as a web reporter for the Debate news portal. .com.mx, remaining as such to date. I am dedicated to preparing news of general interest and generating content for Google searches based on SEO knowledge, for which I have trained with various courses provided by Google. My journalistic interest focuses on issues of politics, culture, economics and security both nationally and globally. I write aware of the responsibility that brings information to the reader, always ensuring that it is truthful and impartial.
see more
#LIVE #AMLO #Morning #Conference #today #October
Leave a Reply