Saturday, March 16, 2024
Theater | Environmental activists shut down a show in New York, the Sopranos star threw a protester out

March 16, 2024
In the audience, the protest was thought to be part of the script.

Environmental activists interrupted a theater performance on Broadway in New York on Thursday, says The New York Times. Behind the demonstration was the international Extension Rebellion movement, known in Finland as Elokapina.

The demonstration took place by Henrik Ibsen An enemy of the people in the show. It stars the man known for the Succession series Jeremy Strong.

Activists chanted the slogan “no theater on a dead planet”.

Last year, the same group organized a protest during the semi-finals of the US Open tennis tournament and at the Metropolitan Opera in New York by Richard Wagner of Tannhäuser. At the opera, the activists' slogan was “no opera on a dead planet”.

Activists the protest was interrupted when the actors involved in the show David Patrick Kelly and Michael Imperioli grabbed one of the protesters and pushed him out of the hall.

Imperioli is remembered from the 1990s The Sopranos-series, where he played Tony Soprano's young protégé Christopher Moltisant.

Activists started their protest in a scene where part of the audience was on stage and part of the actors were in the audience. Strong, the main actor, also improvised in his character while speaking to the protester. Because of this, many in the audience assumed that the activists' statement was scripted as part of the show.

According to The New York Times, some of the audience still believed that after the police arrived.

