by VALERIO BARRETTA

Williams, Sargeant doesn't carbure

It is always said, and rightly so, that young people do not have the time and space to emerge in Formula 1. In a sport that involves so few tests on the current season's cars, the risk is that of sending rookies into disarray. However, if they have the talent they must show it sooner or later. Oscar Piastri did it in McLaren, going on to win the Qatar Sprint and staying close to his highly rated teammate Lando Norris. Logan Sargeant he certainly didn't succeed.

Last year the American scored points only in daring situations (disqualification of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in Austin) and suffered a sensational 22-0 in qualifying from Alex Albon. This year the pace seems the same: never in Q2 when the Anglo-Thai is a constant presence.

Vowles' words

The risk Sargeant runs is that team principal James Vowlesafter always defending him, lose your patiencealso because the young people knocking on the doors of Formula 1 are many and competitive: Oliver is now in fashion Bearmanbut Liam Lawson did well in 2023, without counting Andrea Kimi Antonelli in whom Toto Wolff believes blindly).

The Briton wanted to “wake up” Sargeant with these words: “For him it is important to achieve good results. However, we need to see progress as we move forward. Logan knows he finished last year having built a wealth of experience, and he enters 2024 not as a rookie, but as someone who has years of racing under his belt. He must treasure this experience, without mistakes or mistakes, and always move forward“. Also because his contract expires at the end of this year, and many are pushing behind him to steal his place.