With the certainty of not being able to count on their top scorer and perhaps most outstanding player of the season, Thomas RaulEspanyol will be planted in Nuevos Los Cármenes, in front of a Grenade that his being or not being in the First Division is at stake, with no more turning of the page than this last and definitive day. The parakeets, who already altered his life nine days ago with the dismissal of Vicente Moreno and the appointment as interim of Luis Blanco, have now also altered their routine. His trip has been delayed until this Sunday. And with a juvenile in the backpack.

Recent runner-up in the youth Copa del Rey, Luca Warrick is the big news in the call that this Sunday morning provided by the parakeet club. Forward, he is the natural replacement for RdT in the summons. The dispute over the failed promotion to the First RFEF by the subsidiary, which lost this Saturday 2-4 against Arenas de Getxo, has caused this jump of a category when looking for reinforcements in the quarry. Yes, Blanco has had a B player who was a substitute on Saturday, Alejandro Pérezwho was already summoned last season in the Second Division, but also his pulse has not trembled when calling a youth squad of only 17 yearswho has completed training this week under the orders of the first team.

But not only Warrick – who, due to the origin of his parents, has a quadruple American, Canadian, Italian and Nigerian nationality – would make history if he ended up making his debut. Other soccer players will live a relevant match in their careersbecause in the absence of official confirmation It could be the last one they dispute with the Espanyol shirt. This is the case, a priori, of the captain David Lopezafter a life as a blue and white, or Diego Lopezafter smashing all the records at the perica finish line, as well as Didac Vila or probably Oscar Melendoemblematic youth players.

The complete list of Luis Blanco’s Espanyol in Granada, the last of the 2021-22 season, is made up of Oier, Miguelón, Cabrera, Calero, Wu Lei, Fran Mérida, Puado, Darder, Diego López, Melendo, David López, Loren, Dídac, Dimata, Vilhena, Nico Melamed, Aleix Vidal, Embarba, Sergi Gómez, Yangel Herrera, Joan García , Alejandro Perez and Luca Warrick. The injured Keidi Bare, Manu Morlanes, Óscar and Adrià Pedrosa are still out, although the latter has been exercising during the week.