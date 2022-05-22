The Ajman Transport Authority has revealed the start of installing an experimental technical system to monitor the behavior of school bus drivers, which is designed to enhance their awareness, contribute to reducing traffic accidents, and guide them when they commit negative driving practices.

The Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency of the Ajman Transport Authority, Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, said that this system is distinguished by providing immediate and automatic reactions, without human intervention, through a light panel for the driver, when the system detects any situation that requires alerting him while driving, such as acceleration and dangerous turns. strong stopping, and other erratic behaviors.

Al-Jallaf added to “Emirates Today”, that the goal of implementing the system is to raise the level of safety in the school transport system, believing in the authority’s vision of “a safe, sustainable and advanced transport”, and this will not be measured by a decrease in the percentage of violations, but rather by reducing drivers’ errors and providing immediate guidance when needed. And helping drivers to improve their performance in an effective and continuous manner, as the initial results proved that the percentage of drivers’ errors decreased by up to 70%.

He stressed that the school transport system is currently being highlighted, as many procedures have been implemented and several systems and training courses have been adopted, which in turn have contributed to raising the efficiency of school transport.

He stated that with reference to several previous school bus accidents, several causative factors were identified, all of which were common to the driver’s low concentration factor, which begins with the driver’s behavior, specifically from the driving style, where the driver makes mistakes while driving, including sudden deviation, strong braking, acceleration, and others due to his low concentration or His knowledge of evading control in one way or another, and a series of behavioral errors ensue, followed by a tragic accident or human injuries, so the focus is on the driving behaviors of drivers in this pilot system.

Regarding the start date of implementing the system, Al Jallaf said: We are currently in the pilot phase of the system, where its effectiveness and capabilities are being studied under the supervision of a specialized team from the Transport Authority. .

This step comes out of the social responsibility of the Ajman Transport Authority, and its quest to preserve the safety of students while they are on buses, and make it a safe means of transportation for them, in order to achieve the vision of the Emirate of Ajman, by making the emirate a better place to live.



