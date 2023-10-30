The young German Shani Louk, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 during her raid at the Nova peace festival, held in Israel, was found dead today in circumstances that are still unknown. Her family has confirmed through social media that her body has been located.

Shani Louk was one of the first victims to be recognized among the dozens of young people who were kidnapped during the peace rave. Her body, twisted and with apparent fractures, appeared in an open van, crushed under two Palestinian terrorists. Her mother and her friends recognized her because of her tattoos and her dreadlocks. In the video that was released about the kidnapping of the young woman, she appears half-naked and a jihadist spits on her.





On October 11, his mother, Ricarda Louk, revealed that she had received information that he was in serious condition but remained alive somewhere in Gaza, perhaps in a hospital, according to a German network. Apparently, she suffered a significant head injury. Just as Hamas has disseminated images of some hostages, in the case of Shani Louk it had hidden all the information and had not distributed it in its propaganda circuits.

At the Nova festival, held in Re`im, very close to the Gaza border, 250 young people were murdered by Hamas terrorists. This electronic music rave became one of the scenes of horror in the jihadists’ incursion into Israel, as murders, all kinds of humiliation towards young people and mass kidnappings occurred.