The Russian fighter said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have increased their work with FPV drones in the Soledar area

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have increased their work with FPV drones in the Soledar region in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The commander of the reconnaissance group of the Cossack battalion “Skif” (Bars-35) with the call sign Volya spoke about this, reports TASS.

According to the military, in the last month the number of drones used has increased to 20-30 per day. “Now they’re hitting everything. Previously, it was selective, some specific transport, now they hit everything,” he said.