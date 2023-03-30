It is yellow in Ariano Polesine, in the province of Rovigo, in the Veneto region, for the discovery of the body of Rkia Hannaoui in his home. The 32-year-old woman of Moroccan origins was found on the afternoon of Tuesday 28 March on the ground by her two children aged 8 and 11 who had returned home with the school bus. The woman had a bullet lodged in the skull.

On the afternoon of Tuesday 28 March, the 32-year-old woman’s two children aged 8 and 11, returning home from school by school bus, found their mother’s body on the floor in the kitchen. Frightened, they run to call the neighbor.

The man finds the woman on the ground, with her head completely covered in blood. He immediately has alerted the emergency services: the rush to the hospital in Rovigo was not enough to save the life of the young mother, who lived in that country house with her husband and two children.

At first doctors think of a domestic accident, having seen the head covered in blood. No one heard shots or screams coming from his house. But a CT scan found a bullet in the brain.

Her husband was at work at the time, while i children at school. The investigators exclude the family track: everyone describes that family as happy and free of problems that could lead you to think about something else. So what happened to Rkia Hannaoui?

Who shot Rkia Hannaoui in the country cottage where she lived with her husband and two small children?

There were a few traces of blood on the floor. It is assumed that the woman was shot elsewhere and then her body was brought back to the cottage. The investigators investigate between friendships, acquaintances and acquaintances.

The file has been opened against unknown persons and the Carabinieri of the Adria company and Ariano Polesine station are continuing with the investigation in the hope of solving the mystery.